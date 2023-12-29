The Clemson Tigers (10-1) will be looking to extend a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the Radford Highlanders (10-4) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. Radford matchup.

Radford vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Radford vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Radford Moneyline FanDuel Clemson (-16.5) 140.5 -2500 +1100

Radford vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Radford has compiled a 9-2-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Highlanders have covered the spread when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Clemson has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

A total of seven out of the Tigers' 11 games this season have gone over the point total.

