The Radford Highlanders (10-4) aim to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the No. 18 Clemson Tigers (10-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The contest airs on ACC Network Extra.

Radford vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Radford Stats Insights

  • The Highlanders' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).
  • This season, Radford has an 8-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.6% from the field.
  • The Highlanders are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 242nd.
  • The Highlanders score an average of 74.6 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 70.2 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 70.2 points, Radford is 7-1.

Radford Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Radford is putting up 84.2 points per game, 18 more than it is averaging away (66.2).
  • At home the Highlanders are conceding 60.4 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than they are away (72).
  • Beyond the arc, Radford drains fewer trifectas away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.6), and shoots a lower percentage away (31.4%) than at home (43.9%) as well.

Radford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 VMI W 73-56 Dedmon Center
12/16/2023 @ Bucknell W 70-63 Sojka Pavilion
12/20/2023 @ West Virginia W 66-65 WVU Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/3/2024 High Point - Dedmon Center
1/11/2024 @ Longwood - Joan Perry Brock Center

