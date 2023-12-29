How to Watch Radford vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Radford Highlanders (10-4) aim to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the No. 18 Clemson Tigers (10-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The contest airs on ACC Network Extra.
Radford vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Radford Stats Insights
- The Highlanders' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).
- This season, Radford has an 8-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.6% from the field.
- The Highlanders are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 242nd.
- The Highlanders score an average of 74.6 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 70.2 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 70.2 points, Radford is 7-1.
Radford Home & Away Comparison
- At home Radford is putting up 84.2 points per game, 18 more than it is averaging away (66.2).
- At home the Highlanders are conceding 60.4 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than they are away (72).
- Beyond the arc, Radford drains fewer trifectas away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.6), and shoots a lower percentage away (31.4%) than at home (43.9%) as well.
Radford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|VMI
|W 73-56
|Dedmon Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Bucknell
|W 70-63
|Sojka Pavilion
|12/20/2023
|@ West Virginia
|W 66-65
|WVU Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|High Point
|-
|Dedmon Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Longwood
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
