In this season's Sun Bowl, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-6.5) over the Oregon State Beavers. the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas will host the matchup on December 29, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ET on CBS. The over/under for the outing is 42.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Notre Dame vs. Oregon State matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Game Info

  • Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • City: El Paso, Texas
  • Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Oregon State Moneyline
BetMGM Notre Dame (-6.5) 42.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Notre Dame (-6.5) 43.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 18 Odds

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Betting Trends

  • Notre Dame has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.
  • The Fighting Irish are 6-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
  • Oregon State has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Beavers have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Notre Dame & Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds

Notre Dame
To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000
Oregon State
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.