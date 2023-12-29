Notre Dame vs. Oregon State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Sun Bowl
In this season's Sun Bowl, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-6.5) over the Oregon State Beavers. the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas will host the matchup on December 29, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ET on CBS. The over/under for the outing is 42.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Notre Dame vs. Oregon State matchup.
Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: El Paso, Texas
- Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Oregon State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-6.5)
|42.5
|-275
|+210
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-6.5)
|43.5
|-255
|+205
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 18 Odds
- Memphis vs Iowa State
- Liberty vs Oregon
- Ole Miss vs Penn State
- Bowling Green vs Minnesota
- Arizona vs Oklahoma
- Georgia vs Florida State
- Texas vs Washington
- Kansas vs UNLV
- Texas State vs Rice
- Auburn vs Maryland
- North Carolina vs West Virginia
- Virginia Tech vs Tulane
- Wisconsin vs LSU
- Alabama vs Michigan
- Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State
- NC State vs Kansas State
- Iowa vs Tennessee
- Missouri vs Ohio State
- Clemson vs Kentucky
- Louisville vs USC
- SMU vs Boston College
Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Betting Trends
- Notre Dame has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.
- The Fighting Irish are 6-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Oregon State has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Beavers have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
Notre Dame & Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds
|Notre Dame
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|Oregon State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.