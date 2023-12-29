On Friday at 7:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals square off with the New York Islanders. Is Nicolas Aube-Kubel going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Aube-Kubel stats and insights

  • Aube-Kubel has scored in two of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted five of them.
  • Aube-Kubel has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have conceded 112 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Aube-Kubel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:23 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:26 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:28 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:24 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:42 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:05 Away L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 10:34 Away W 4-2
12/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 11:58 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:05 Home L 5-4 SO

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

