Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 29?
On Friday at 7:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals square off with the New York Islanders. Is Nicolas Aube-Kubel going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Aube-Kubel stats and insights
- Aube-Kubel has scored in two of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted five of them.
- Aube-Kubel has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have conceded 112 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Aube-Kubel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:23
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:28
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|8:42
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:05
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|10:34
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|11:58
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:05
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
Capitals vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
