Will Nick Jensen Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 29?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Nick Jensen a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Nick Jensen score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Jensen stats and insights
- Jensen is yet to score through 32 games this season.
- In three games against the Islanders this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Jensen has no points on the power play.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have given up 112 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Jensen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|19:01
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:09
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|19:34
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|17:29
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
Capitals vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
