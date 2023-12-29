Will Nic Dowd Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 29?
The Washington Capitals' upcoming game against the New York Islanders is set for Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Nic Dowd light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Dowd stats and insights
- Dowd has scored in three of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In two games against the Islanders this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.
- Dowd has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 112 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Dowd recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:57
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:30
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|2
|0
|15:50
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.