The Washington Capitals' upcoming game against the New York Islanders is set for Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Nic Dowd light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dowd stats and insights

Dowd has scored in three of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games against the Islanders this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.

Dowd has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 112 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dowd recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:11 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:22 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:20 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:30 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:57 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:30 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:50 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:57 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:12 Home L 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.