Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the NHL are available in this article, with four games on the NHL schedule Thursday.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Connor McDavid (Oilers) -120 to score
Oilers vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
- McDavid's stats: 12 goals in 29 games
Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +100 to score
Oilers vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
- Draisaitl's stats: 14 goals in 31 games
Zach Hyman (Oilers) +105 to score
Oilers vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
- Hyman's stats: 19 goals in 30 games
Sebastian Aho (Hurricanes) +140 to score
Hurricanes vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
- Aho's stats: 14 goals in 32 games
Brock Boeser (Canucks) +150 to score
Canucks vs. Flyers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
- Boeser's stats: 24 goals in 35 games
Jack Eichel (Golden Knights) +160 to score
Golden Knights vs. Kings
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
- Eichel's stats: 15 goals in 36 games
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Oilers) +160 to score
Oilers vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
- Nugent-Hopkins' stats: 8 goals in 31 games
Elias Pettersson (Canucks) +165 to score
Canucks vs. Flyers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
- Pettersson's stats: 13 goals in 35 games
Evander Kane (Oilers) +165 to score
Oilers vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
- Kane's stats: 13 goals in 31 games
Adrian Kempe (Kings) +185 to score
Kings vs. Golden Knights
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
- Kempe's stats: 11 goals in 31 games
