The Washington Wizards (5-25) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (15-16) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Capital One Arena as 6.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and YES.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and YES

MNMT and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 122 - Wizards 116

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs Nets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 6.5)

Wizards (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-5.6)

Nets (-5.6) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



Under (241.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.0

The Wizards (14-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 58.1% of the time, 11.4% less often than the Nets (18-13-0) this year.

As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Brooklyn is 3-2 against the spread compared to the 9-13 ATS record Washington racks up as a 6.5-point underdog.

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Washington and its opponents do it more often (60% of the time) than Brooklyn and its opponents (54.8%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Wizards are 4-24, while the Nets are 10-2 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wizards with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wizards Performance Insights

On offense the Wizards are the 10th-ranked team in the league (116.6 points per game). On defense they are the worst (126.8 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Washington is worst in the league in rebounds (39.3 per game). It is the worst in rebounds conceded (49.2 per game).

At 27.4 assists per game, the Wizards are seventh in the league.

In 2023-24, Washington is 21st in the NBA in turnovers committed (13.8 per game) and 10th in turnovers forced (13.8).

Beyond the arc, the Wizards are 17th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.3). They are 22nd in 3-point percentage at 35.5%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.