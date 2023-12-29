Will Martin Fehervary Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 29?
Will Martin Fehervary find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals face off against the New York Islanders on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Fehervary stats and insights
- In one of 27 games this season, Fehervary scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has taken one shot in two games against the Islanders this season, but has not scored.
- Fehervary has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 3.4% of them.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have conceded 112 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Fehervary recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:11
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|22:14
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|23:34
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|18:18
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
Capitals vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
