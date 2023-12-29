Jordan Poole plus his Washington Wizards teammates match up versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent time out, a 132-102 loss to the Raptors, Poole totaled 14 points and four assists.

In this article, we break down Poole's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 17.8 18.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 2.2 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.9 PRA -- 23.9 24.5 PR -- 20.3 20.6 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.5



Jordan Poole Insights vs. the Nets

Poole has taken 15.2 shots per game this season and made 6.3 per game, which account for 16.3% and 14.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Poole is averaging 6.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Poole's opponents, the Nets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.8 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

Allowing 116.3 points per game, the Nets are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Nets are ranked 20th in the league, conceding 44.3 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Nets have given up 26.2 per contest, 15th in the league.

The Nets give up 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

Jordan Poole vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 24 8 2 2 0 0 0 11/12/2023 32 12 5 2 2 1 0

