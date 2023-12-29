Iowa State vs. Memphis: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Liberty Bowl
The Iowa State Cyclones are significant favorites (-8.5) in this year's Liberty Bowl, where they will meet the Memphis Tigers. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Florida. The over/under for the contest is 57.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Memphis matchup.
Iowa State vs. Memphis Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Memphis, Florida
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Iowa State vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa State Moneyline
|Memphis Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa State (-8.5)
|57.5
|-350
|+260
-350
|FanDuel
|Iowa State (-8.5)
|57.5
|-315
|+250
+250
Iowa State vs. Memphis Betting Trends
- Iowa State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- Memphis is 4-6-1 ATS this season.
- The Tigers have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
