The Iowa State Cyclones are significant favorites (-8.5) in this year's Liberty Bowl, where they will meet the Memphis Tigers. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Florida. The over/under for the contest is 57.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Memphis matchup.

Iowa State vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Iowa State vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Memphis Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-8.5) 57.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-8.5) 57.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Iowa State vs. Memphis Betting Trends

Iowa State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Memphis is 4-6-1 ATS this season.

The Tigers have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

