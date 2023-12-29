Will Evgeny Kuznetsov light the lamp when the Washington Capitals play the New York Islanders on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuznetsov stats and insights

In four of 28 games this season, Kuznetsov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken seven shots in three games against the Islanders this season, but has not scored.

Kuznetsov has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 9.8% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 112 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Kuznetsov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:53 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:41 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:53 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:31 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:00 Away L 3-1 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:21 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:32 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 1 1 0 20:57 Home L 5-4 SO 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 4-1

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

