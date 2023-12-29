Will Evgeny Kuznetsov Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 29?
Will Evgeny Kuznetsov light the lamp when the Washington Capitals play the New York Islanders on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Kuznetsov stats and insights
- In four of 28 games this season, Kuznetsov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has taken seven shots in three games against the Islanders this season, but has not scored.
- Kuznetsov has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 9.8% of them.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have given up 112 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Kuznetsov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:21
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|16:32
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|20:57
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 4-1
Capitals vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
