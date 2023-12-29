Dylan Strome and the Washington Capitals will play the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Strome's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Dylan Strome vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome's plus-minus this season, in 18:02 per game on the ice, is -3.

In Strome's 32 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Strome has a point in 15 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points five times.

Strome has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 32 games played.

Strome's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Strome has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Strome Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 112 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 32 Games 7 20 Points 5 13 Goals 4 7 Assists 1

