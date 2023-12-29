Should you bet on Dylan Strome to find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders go head to head on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

  • Strome has scored in 10 of 32 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • He has attempted seven shots in three games against the Islanders this season, and has scored one goal.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus three assists.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 18.1% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 112 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:00 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 21:37 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:08 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:17 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 1 0 1 20:32 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 20:56 Away L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:02 Away W 4-2
12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:56 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Stars 2 2 0 18:55 Home L 5-4 SO

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

