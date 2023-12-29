Will Dylan Strome Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 29?
Should you bet on Dylan Strome to find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders go head to head on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Strome stats and insights
- Strome has scored in 10 of 32 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- He has attempted seven shots in three games against the Islanders this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus three assists.
- He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 18.1% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 112 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Strome recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:40
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:00
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|21:37
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|18:08
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|20:17
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|20:32
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|20:56
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|17:02
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|2
|2
|0
|18:55
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.