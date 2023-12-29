Should you bet on Connor McMichael to find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders meet up on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

McMichael stats and insights

  • McMichael has scored in six of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In three games against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken six of them.
  • McMichael has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 12.2% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 112 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

McMichael recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:43 Home L 2-1 SO
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:34 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 20:02 Away L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:42 Away W 4-2
12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:06 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:40 Home L 5-4 SO
12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:41 Away L 6-0
12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 4-1

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

