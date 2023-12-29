Which team is going to come out on top on Friday, December 29, when the Clemson Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats match up at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Tigers. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Clemson vs. Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (44.5) Clemson 27, Kentucky 23

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

The Tigers are 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

Clemson is 5-4 ATS when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Out of 11 Tigers games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

The total for this game is 44.5, 6.6 points fewer than the average total in Clemson games thus far this season.

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Wildcats based on the moneyline is 37.7%.

So far this season, the Wildcats have put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread.

Kentucky is 1-2 against the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year.

Wildcats games have hit the over in eight out of 12 opportunities (66.7%).

The average over/under for Kentucky games this year is 5.0 more points than the point total of 44.5 in this outing.

Tigers vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Clemson 29.2 19.9 37.0 19.7 18.2 20.2 Kentucky 28.6 24.8 29.9 24.0 26.8 26.0

