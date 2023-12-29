The New York Islanders (16-9-9) take on the Washington Capitals (17-10-5) at UBS Arena on Friday, December 29 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2. The Islanders were defeated by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-0 in their most recent game, while the Capitals are coming off a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers.

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Islanders (-165) Capitals (+140) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have been made an underdog 21 times this season, and won eight, or 38.1%, of those games.

Washington is 6-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

The Capitals have a 41.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Washington has played 12 games this season that finished with more than 5.5 goals.

Capitals vs Islanders Additional Info

Capitals vs. Islanders Rankings

Islanders Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 103 (18th) Goals 75 (31st) 112 (21st) Goals Allowed 88 (4th) 23 (14th) Power Play Goals 11 (31st) 29 (27th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (6th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Washington went 6-4-0 versus the spread and 5-2-3 straight up.

Washington has hit the over in three of its past 10 contests.

The Capitals have averaged a total of 6.0 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 greater than this matchup's over/under of 5.5.

Over their last 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents are scoring 0.7 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.3 goals.

The Capitals' 75 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the league.

The Capitals are one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, allowing 88 goals (2.8 per game) to rank fourth.

They have a -13 goal differential, which ranks 25th in the league.

