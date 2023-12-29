Noah Dobson and Dylan Strome will be two of the top players to watch when the New York Islanders face the Washington Capitals at UBS Arena on Friday, December 29 at 7:30 PM ET.

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Information

Capitals Players to Watch

Alexander Ovechkin has recorded six goals (0.2 per game) and put up 14 assists (0.4 per game), averaging 3.8 shots per game and shooting 4.9%. This places him among the leaders for Washington with 20 total points (0.6 per game).

Strome has made a big impact for Washington this season with 20 points (13 goals and seven assists).

This season, John Carlson has one goal and 18 assists for New York.

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren has a 7-3-3 record this season, with a .928 save percentage (fourth-best in the league). In 14 games, he has 411 saves, and has given up 32 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Islanders Players to Watch

Mathew Barzal is one of New York's top contributors (35 points), via collected 10 goals and 25 assists.

Dobson has picked up 34 points (one per game), scoring six goals and adding 28 assists.

Bo Horvat's 33 points this season are via 14 goals and 19 assists.

In 13 games, Semyon Varlamov's record is 6-4-2. He has conceded 34 goals (2.75 goals against average) and has recorded 381 saves.

Capitals vs. Islanders Stat Comparison

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 20th 3.03 Goals Scored 2.34 31st 20th 3.29 Goals Allowed 2.75 8th 24th 29.7 Shots 28.1 28th 31st 35.7 Shots Allowed 30.7 17th 9th 24.21% Power Play % 12.09% 30th 31st 71.84% Penalty Kill % 82.18% 11th

