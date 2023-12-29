The New York Islanders and Washington Capitals (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will meet on Friday at UBS Arena in Elmont.

You can tune in to ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 to watch as the Islanders and the Capitals meet.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Capitals vs Islanders Additional Info

Capitals vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/20/2023 Capitals Islanders 3-2 (F/OT) WAS 11/11/2023 Islanders Capitals 4-1 WAS 11/2/2023 Capitals Islanders 3-0 NYI

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 88 total goals (2.8 per game), fourth in the league.

With 75 goals (2.3 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Capitals have gone 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) over that stretch.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Strome 32 13 7 20 11 17 51.7% Alexander Ovechkin 32 6 14 20 18 11 0% John Carlson 32 1 18 19 39 22 - Tom Wilson 32 10 8 18 25 22 31.8% Aliaksei Protas 31 3 14 17 12 17 35.8%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders rank 21st in goals against, allowing 112 total goals (3.3 per game) in league play.

The Islanders' 103 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 18th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Islanders have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Islanders have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that time.

Islanders Key Players