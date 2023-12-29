How to Watch the Capitals vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Islanders and Washington Capitals (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will meet on Friday at UBS Arena in Elmont.
You can tune in to ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 to watch as the Islanders and the Capitals meet.
Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
Capitals vs Islanders Additional Info
Capitals vs. Islanders Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/20/2023
|Capitals
|Islanders
|3-2 (F/OT) WAS
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|Capitals
|4-1 WAS
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|Islanders
|3-0 NYI
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 88 total goals (2.8 per game), fourth in the league.
- With 75 goals (2.3 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 games, the Capitals have gone 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) over that stretch.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Strome
|32
|13
|7
|20
|11
|17
|51.7%
|Alexander Ovechkin
|32
|6
|14
|20
|18
|11
|0%
|John Carlson
|32
|1
|18
|19
|39
|22
|-
|Tom Wilson
|32
|10
|8
|18
|25
|22
|31.8%
|Aliaksei Protas
|31
|3
|14
|17
|12
|17
|35.8%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders rank 21st in goals against, allowing 112 total goals (3.3 per game) in league play.
- The Islanders' 103 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 18th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Islanders have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Islanders have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that time.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mathew Barzal
|33
|10
|25
|35
|43
|40
|33.3%
|Noah Dobson
|34
|6
|28
|34
|31
|17
|-
|Bo Horvat
|33
|14
|19
|33
|18
|12
|48.4%
|Brock Nelson
|34
|15
|14
|29
|14
|17
|48.1%
|Kyle Palmieri
|34
|9
|12
|21
|16
|5
|36.4%
