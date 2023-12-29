Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Appomattox, Virginia today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Appomattox, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Craig County High School at Appomattox County High School