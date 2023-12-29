Will Anthony Mantha Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 29?
Should you bet on Anthony Mantha to light the lamp when the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders go head to head on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Mantha stats and insights
- Mantha has scored in nine of 28 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has taken six shots in two games versus the Islanders this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He has a 20.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have conceded 112 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Mantha recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|15:32
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|14:22
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|2
|0
|14:49
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|9:30
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|14:36
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|10:57
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|14:16
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|14:20
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
Capitals vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
