On Friday at 7:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the New York Islanders. Is Aliaksei Protas going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Protas stats and insights

In three of 31 games this season, Protas has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In three games versus the Islanders this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.

Protas has zero points on the power play.

He has an 8.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 112 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Protas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:10 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:10 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:36 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 13:10 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:03 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:11 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 16:01 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:24 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:25 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 2 1 1 15:39 Home L 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.