Kansas State vs. NC State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Pop-Tarts Bowl
The oddsmakers think the Pop-Tarts Bowl between the Kansas State Wildcats and NC State Wolfpack will be a relatively close one, with the Wildcats favored by 3 points. Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida will host the matchup on December 28, 2023, starting at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. NC State matchup.
Kansas State vs. NC State Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Time: 5:45 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas State vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-3)
|47.5
|-165
|+135
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-3)
|47.5
|-150
|+125
Kansas State vs. NC State Betting Trends
- Kansas State has covered eight times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.
- When playing as at least 3-point favorites this season, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 6-4.
- NC State is 6-4-1 ATS this season.
- The Wolfpack have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in five opportunities).
Kansas State & NC State 2023 Futures Odds
|Kansas State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
+50000
