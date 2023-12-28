Hanover, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Hanover, Virginia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Hanover, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
King William High School at Mechanicsville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Mechanicsville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
