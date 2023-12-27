The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Wythe, Virginia today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wythe, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Fort Chiswell High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 26

12:00 AM ET on December 26 Location: Max Meadows, VA

Max Meadows, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Carroll County High School at Fort Chiswell High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 26

12:00 AM ET on December 26 Location: Max Meadows, VA

Max Meadows, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Narrows High School at Fort Chiswell High School