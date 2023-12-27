When the Toronto Raptors (11-18) and Washington Wizards (5-24) face off at Capital One Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, Scottie Barnes and Tyus Jones will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Raptors

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MNMT2, SportsNet

Wizards' Last Game

On Tuesday, in their most recent game, the Wizards fell to the Magic 127-119. With 30 points, Jordan Poole was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Poole 30 2 3 3 0 6 Tyus Jones 22 6 6 1 1 4 Kyle Kuzma 17 4 6 0 1 2

Wizards vs Raptors Additional Info

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma provides the Wizards 22.8 points, 6.1 boards and 4.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jones contributes with 12.6 points per game, plus 3.1 boards and 5.4 assists.

Poole gets the Wizards 17.9 points, 2.5 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Wizards get 11.1 points, 7.7 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Daniel Gafford.

The Wizards get 11.1 points, 5.6 boards and 3.9 assists per game from Deni Avdija.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyus Jones 16.0 3.7 6.4 1.6 0.7 2.3 Kyle Kuzma 21.2 6.3 3.6 0.3 0.6 2.4 Daniel Gafford 12.1 7.2 1.8 0.9 2.3 0.0 Jordan Poole 19.3 1.9 3.7 1.1 0.1 2.7 Deni Avdija 8.9 6.3 4.4 0.8 0.4 0.4

