Player prop bet odds for Scottie Barnes, Kyle Kuzma and others are available when the Toronto Raptors visit the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET).

Wizards vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MNMT2, and SportsNet

NBA TV, MNMT2, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +100)

The 22.5-point over/under for Kuzma on Wednesday is 0.3 lower than his scoring average.

He has grabbed 6.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Kuzma averages 4.3 assists, 0.8 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Kuzma, at 2.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -156) 6.5 (Over: +110) 1.5 (Over: -122)

The 12.6 points Tyus Jones has scored per game this season is 0.9 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (13.5).

He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (3.1) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jones has averaged 5.4 assists per game this season, 1.1 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (6.5).

Jones' 1.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his over/under on Wednesday.

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -149)

The 22.5-point over/under set for Jordan Poole on Wednesday is 4.6 higher than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 2.5 rebounds per game, equal to his prop bet for Wednesday.

Poole has averaged 3.6 assists this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -139)

The 22.5-point total set for Barnes on Wednesday is 1.8 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (9.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Barnes has averaged 5.9 assists per game, 0.6 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Barnes has hit two three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Pascal Siakam Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -156) 6.5 (Over: +110) 1.5 (Over: -122)

The 25.5-point over/under set for Pascal Siakam on Wednesday is 4.2 higher than his season scoring average.

He collects 6.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Siakam has averaged five assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

