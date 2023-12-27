The Toronto Raptors (11-18) visit the Washington Wizards (5-24) after losing five home road in a row. The Raptors are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. The matchup's point total is 238.5.

Wizards vs. Raptors Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: NBA TV, MNMT2, and SportsNet

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Raptors -6.5 238.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

  • Washington has played 18 games this season that finished with a combined score over 238.5 points.
  • Washington has a 243.7-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 5.2 more points than this game's total.
  • So far this year, Washington has put together a 14-15-0 record against the spread.
  • The Wizards have been chosen as underdogs in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (14.8%) in those games.
  • Washington has a record of 1-20, a 4.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +200 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Wizards vs Raptors Additional Info

Wizards vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Raptors 9 31% 112.4 229.5 114.8 241.4 224.2
Wizards 18 62.1% 117.1 229.5 126.6 241.4 239.6

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

  • Washington is 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Wizards have gone over the total six times.
  • This season, Washington is 3-8-0 at home against the spread (.273 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-7-0 ATS (.611).
  • The Wizards put up an average of 117.1 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 114.8 the Raptors give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 114.8 points, Washington is 9-9 against the spread and 4-14 overall.

Wizards vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Wizards and Raptors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Wizards 14-15 9-12 18-11
Raptors 13-16 2-2 15-14

Wizards vs. Raptors Point Insights

Wizards Raptors
117.1
Points Scored (PG)
 112.4
9
NBA Rank (PPG)
 22
9-9
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 5-1
4-14
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 5-1
126.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.8
30
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
4-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 11-8
2-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 9-10

