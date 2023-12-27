Wizards vs. Raptors December 27 Tickets & Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (10-14), on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Capital One Arena, go up against the Washington Wizards (3-20). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, MNMT2, and SportsNet.
Wizards vs. Raptors Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, MNMT2, SportsNet
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma posts 23 points, 4.4 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.
- Deni Avdija puts up 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Jordan Poole averages 16.5 points, 3.4 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.
- Tyus Jones averages 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.
- Daniel Gafford averages 10.1 points, 1.7 assists and 7.2 boards.
Raptors Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Scottie Barnes gets the Raptors 20.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals (fourth in NBA) and 1.2 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Pascal Siakam gives the Raptors 21.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Dennis Schroder is averaging 15.4 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists per game. He is draining 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.
- The Raptors are getting 11 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jakob Poeltl this year.
- OG Anunoby gives the Raptors 15.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while delivering 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
Wizards vs. Raptors Stat Comparison
|Wizards
|Raptors
|115.9
|Points Avg.
|112.8
|127
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.4
|48.2%
|Field Goal %
|46.8%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|34.2%
