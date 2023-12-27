At Capital One Arena on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, the Toronto Raptors (11-18) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Washington Wizards (5-24) at 7:00 PM ET. The contest airs on NBA TV, MNMT2, and SportsNet.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Wizards vs. Raptors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wizards vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MNMT2, and SportsNet

NBA TV, MNMT2, and SportsNet Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs Raptors Additional Info

Wizards vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors average 112.4 points per game (22nd in the league) while allowing 114.8 per outing (18th in the NBA). They have a -69 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Wizards are being outscored by 9.5 points per game, with a -275 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.1 points per game (ninth in NBA), and give up 126.6 per contest (30th in league).

These teams score a combined 229.5 points per game, nine fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams allow 241.4 points per game combined, 2.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Toronto has covered 13 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

Washington has put together a 14-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Wizards Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jordan Poole 22.5 -111 17.9 Kyle Kuzma 22.5 -105 22.8 Tyus Jones 13.5 -118 12.6 Daniel Gafford 11.5 -125 11.1

Wizards and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +40000 - Raptors +25000 +10000 -

