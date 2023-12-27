The Virginia Cavaliers (8-1) meet the Morgan State Bears (4-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. This clash is available on ACC Network.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Virginia vs. Morgan State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Virginia Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Players to Watch

Reece Beekman: 11.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Ryan Dunn: 9.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 2.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 2.6 BLK Isaac McKneely: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Leon Bond III: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Andrew Rohde: 6.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Morgan State Players to Watch

Wynston Tabbs: 16.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Kameron Hobbs: 9.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Christian Oliver: 8.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Will Thomas: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Ahmarie Simpkins: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison

Virginia Rank Virginia AVG Morgan State AVG Morgan State Rank 307th 68.0 Points Scored 74.4 191st 2nd 53.2 Points Allowed 78.5 324th 310th 33.1 Rebounds 37.9 126th 320th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 9.6 147th 203rd 7.3 3pt Made 6.1 294th 61st 16.0 Assists 13.4 191st 1st 7.9 Turnovers 14.1 324th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.