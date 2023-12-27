Virginia vs. Morgan State December 27 Tickets & Start Time
The Virginia Cavaliers (8-1) meet the Morgan State Bears (4-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. This clash is available on ACC Network.
Virginia vs. Morgan State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Virginia Players to Watch
- Reece Beekman: 11.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ryan Dunn: 9.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Isaac McKneely: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Leon Bond III: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Andrew Rohde: 6.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Morgan State Players to Watch
- Wynston Tabbs: 16.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kameron Hobbs: 9.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Christian Oliver: 8.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Will Thomas: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ahmarie Simpkins: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
Virginia vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison
|Virginia Rank
|Virginia AVG
|Morgan State AVG
|Morgan State Rank
|307th
|68.0
|Points Scored
|74.4
|191st
|2nd
|53.2
|Points Allowed
|78.5
|324th
|310th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|37.9
|126th
|320th
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|147th
|203rd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|6.1
|294th
|61st
|16.0
|Assists
|13.4
|191st
|1st
|7.9
|Turnovers
|14.1
|324th
