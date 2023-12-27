Virginia Tech vs. Tulane: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Military Bowl
In this year's Military Bowl, the Virginia Tech Hokies are solid favorites (-7.5) over the Tulane Green Wave. Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland will act as host on December 27, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 46.5 points.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Virginia Tech vs. Tulane matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Annapolis, Maryland
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|Tulane Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-7.5)
|46.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Virginia Tech (-7.5)
|46.5
|-315
|+250
Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Betting Trends
- Virginia Tech has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Hokies have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- Tulane has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover seven times.
- The Green Wave have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
