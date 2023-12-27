The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tulane Green Wave meet for the Military Bowl on December 27, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Virginia Tech is averaging 28.6 points per game on offense, which ranks them 57th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 55th, surrendering 24.3 points per game. Tulane ranks 70th in the FBS with 26.8 points per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 18th-best by surrendering only 18.9 points per contest.

See more coverage below, including how to watch this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Key Statistics

Virginia Tech Tulane 386.3 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.2 (58th) 322.2 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.4 (44th) 175.6 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.8 (67th) 210.8 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.4 (69th) 13 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (60th) 13 (106th) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (5th)

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones has thrown for 1,994 yards, completing 58% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 642 yards (53.5 ypg) on 146 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Bhayshul Tuten has racked up 727 yards on 155 carries while finding the end zone eight times as a runner. He's also caught 25 passes for 220 yards (18.3 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Da'Quan Felton has hauled in 38 catches for 667 yards (55.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Jaylin Lane has put up a 524-yard season so far with six touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes on 62 targets.

Dae'Quan Wright's 28 catches have yielded 366 yards.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has been a dual threat for Tulane this season. He has 2,406 passing yards (185.1 per game) while completing 65.4% of his passes. He's tossed 22 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 286 yards (22 ypg) on 98 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Makhi Hughes has rushed 243 times for 1,290 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II has totaled 44 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 711 (54.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 74 times and has five touchdowns.

Lawrence Keys III has put up a 599-yard season so far with seven touchdowns. He's caught 33 passes on 57 targets.

Jha'Quan Jackson has racked up 439 reciving yards (33.8 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Virginia Tech or Tulane gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.