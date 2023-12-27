The Virginia Tech Hokies take on the Tulane Green Wave in the Military Bowl as 7.5-point favorites on December 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN. The game's over/under is set at 46.5.

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane game info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane statistical matchup

Virginia Tech Tulane 386.3 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.2 (50th) 322.2 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.4 (49th) 175.6 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.8 (66th) 210.8 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.4 (70th) 13 (23rd) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (66th) 13 (104th) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (2nd)

Virginia Tech leaders

In 12 games for the Hokies, Kyron Drones has led the offense with 1,994 yards (166.2 yards per game) while compiling 15 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 58% completion percentage.

In addition to the stats he's generated in the passing game, Drones has also added 642 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.

As a runner, Bhayshul Tuten has generated 727 yards in the ground game with eight rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

As a pass-catcher, Tuten has compiled 25 catches on 38 targets for 220 yards and two touchdowns.

In 12 games, Da'Quan Felton has converted 73 targets into 38 catches, 667 yards and eight touchdowns for the Hokies.

Tulane leaders

In 13 games, Michael Pratt has thrown for 2,406 yards (185.1 per game), with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.4%.

On the ground, Pratt has scored five touchdowns and accumulated 286 yards.

On the ground, Makhi Hughes has scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 1,290 yards (99.2 per game).

In the passing game, Lawrence Keys III has scored seven TDs, hauling in 33 balls for 599 yards (46.1 per game).

