How to Watch Virginia vs. Morgan State on TV or Live Stream - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Morgan State Bears (4-10) travel to face the Virginia Cavaliers (9-2) after dropping eight consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.
Virginia vs. Morgan State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACCN
Virginia Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Bears allow to opponents.
- Virginia has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 330th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 174th.
- The Cavaliers record 65.6 points per game, 14 fewer points than the 79.6 the Bears give up.
- Virginia is 3-0 when scoring more than 79.6 points.
Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Virginia scored 68.6 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 65.7 points per contest.
- In home games, the Cavaliers gave up 8.2 fewer points per game (56.4) than when playing on the road (64.6).
- At home, Virginia drained one fewer threes per game (6.6) than away from home (7.6). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to in away games (38.2%).
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 77-47
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northeastern
|W 56-54
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 77-54
|FedExForum
|12/27/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|Louisville
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
