The Morgan State Bears (4-10) travel to face the Virginia Cavaliers (9-2) after dropping eight consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Virginia vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACCN

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Bears allow to opponents.

Virginia has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 330th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 174th.

The Cavaliers record 65.6 points per game, 14 fewer points than the 79.6 the Bears give up.

Virginia is 3-0 when scoring more than 79.6 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia scored 68.6 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 65.7 points per contest.

In home games, the Cavaliers gave up 8.2 fewer points per game (56.4) than when playing on the road (64.6).

At home, Virginia drained one fewer threes per game (6.6) than away from home (7.6). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to in away games (38.2%).

