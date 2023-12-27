Wednesday's game between the No. 22 Virginia Cavaliers (9-2) and Morgan State Bears (4-10) at John Paul Jones Arena has a projected final score of 80-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Virginia, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 27.

There is no line set for the game.

Virginia vs. Morgan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Virginia vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 80, Morgan State 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia vs. Morgan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-22.6)

Virginia (-22.6) Computer Predicted Total: 137.7

Both Virginia and Morgan State are 6-5-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Cavaliers have gone over the point total in three games, while Bears games have gone over seven times.

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers have a +112 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.1 points per game. They're putting up 65.6 points per game to rank 334th in college basketball and are giving up 55.5 per outing to rank second in college basketball.

Virginia loses the rebound battle by 2.7 boards on average. it records 32.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 330th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.2 per outing.

Virginia connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (267th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.7. It shoots 35.8% from deep while its opponents hit 27.4% from long range.

The Cavaliers' 93.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 222nd in college basketball, and the 78.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank seventh in college basketball.

Virginia wins the turnover battle by 5.0 per game, committing 8.5 (eighth in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.5.

