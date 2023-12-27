The Washington Wizards, Tyus Jones included, take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jones totaled 22 points, six rebounds and six assists in his previous game, which ended in a 127-119 loss versus the Magic.

In this piece we'll examine Jones' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.6 16.0 Rebounds 2.5 3.1 3.7 Assists 6.5 5.4 6.4 PRA -- 21.1 26.1 PR -- 15.7 19.7 3PM 1.5 1.5 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Jones's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 10.8% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.8 per contest.

He's connected on 1.5 threes per game, or 12.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jones' opponents, the Raptors, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 101.6 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.9 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Raptors have given up 114.8 points per game, which is 18th-best in the NBA.

The Raptors allow 43.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 15th in the NBA.

Allowing 27.4 assists per contest, the Raptors are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Raptors are the 15th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Tyus Jones vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2023 31 10 3 8 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.