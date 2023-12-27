Tom Wilson and the Washington Capitals will play the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Madison Square Garden. If you'd like to wager on Wilson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Tom Wilson vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Wilson Season Stats Insights

Wilson's plus-minus this season, in 18:41 per game on the ice, is -6.

In eight of 31 games this year, Wilson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 14 of 31 games this season, Wilson has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Wilson has an assist in seven of 31 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Wilson's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Wilson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Wilson Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 88 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +19.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 31 Games 4 18 Points 3 10 Goals 2 8 Assists 1

