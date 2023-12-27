Suffolk, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Suffolk, Virginia is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Suffolk, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nansemond River High School at J. F. Webb High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Creedmoor, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
