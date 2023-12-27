Roanoke, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Roanoke, Virginia, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Roanoke, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at William Byrd High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 26
- Location: Vinton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rustburg High School at Northside High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 26
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty Christian Academy at William Byrd High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Vinton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Fleming High School at Western Albemarle High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Crozet, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Narrows High School at Fort Chiswell High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Max Meadows, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Northside High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
