If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Pittsylvania, Virginia, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pittsylvania, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Alleghany High School at Tunstall High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 27

2:30 PM ET on December 27 Location: Dry Fork, VA

Dry Fork, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Person High School at Dan River High School