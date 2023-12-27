Can we count on Nic Dowd finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals match up against the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dowd stats and insights

Dowd has scored in three of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Rangers this season in one game (one shot).

Dowd has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 88 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dowd recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:22 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:20 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:30 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:57 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:30 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:50 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:57 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:12 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.