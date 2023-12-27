Louisville vs. USC: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Holiday Bowl
The USC Trojans are significant underdogs (+7.5) in this year's Holiday Bowl, where they will meet the Louisville Cardinals. The matchup will kick off from Petco Park in Rancho San Diego, California on December 27, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ETand airing on FOX. The over/under is set at 57.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Louisville vs. USC matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Louisville vs. USC Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Rancho San Diego, California
- Venue: Petco Park
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Louisville vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|USC Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-7.5)
|57.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-7.5)
|57.5
|-295
|+235
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 18 Odds
- North Carolina vs West Virginia
- Missouri vs Ohio State
- NC State vs Kansas State
- Virginia Tech vs Tulane
- Kansas vs UNLV
- SMU vs Boston College
- Oregon State vs Notre Dame
- Ole Miss vs Penn State
- Georgia vs Florida State
- Memphis vs Iowa State
- Auburn vs Maryland
- Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State
- Wisconsin vs LSU
- Texas State vs Rice
- Bowling Green vs Minnesota
- Alabama vs Michigan
- Arizona vs Oklahoma
- Iowa vs Tennessee
- Liberty vs Oregon
- Clemson vs Kentucky
- Texas vs Washington
Louisville vs. USC Betting Trends
- Louisville has compiled a 6-6-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals are 3-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
- USC is 3-9-0 ATS this year.
- The Trojans have won their only game this year when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.