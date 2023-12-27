The USC Trojans are significant underdogs (+7.5) in this year's Holiday Bowl, where they will meet the Louisville Cardinals. The matchup will kick off from Petco Park in Rancho San Diego, California on December 27, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ETand airing on FOX. The over/under is set at 57.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Louisville vs. USC matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. USC Game Info

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 18 Odds

Louisville vs. USC Betting Trends

Louisville has compiled a 6-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The Cardinals are 3-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

USC is 3-9-0 ATS this year.

The Trojans have won their only game this year when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

