Fredericksburg, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Fredericksburg, Virginia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fredericksburg, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
C.D. Hylton High School at Massaponax High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Briar Woods High School at Massaponax High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.