In the upcoming game against the New York Rangers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Evgeny Kuznetsov to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuznetsov stats and insights

In four of 27 games this season, Kuznetsov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Rangers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Kuznetsov has picked up two assists on the power play.

Kuznetsov's shooting percentage is 9.8%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 88 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Kuznetsov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:53 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:41 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:53 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:31 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:00 Away L 3-1 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:21 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:32 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 1 1 0 20:57 Home L 5-4 SO 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:52 Away W 5-4

Capitals vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

