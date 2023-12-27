Will Evgeny Kuznetsov Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 27?
In the upcoming game against the New York Rangers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Evgeny Kuznetsov to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kuznetsov stats and insights
- In four of 27 games this season, Kuznetsov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Rangers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Kuznetsov has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Kuznetsov's shooting percentage is 9.8%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 88 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kuznetsov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:21
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|16:32
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|20:57
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:52
|Away
|W 5-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.