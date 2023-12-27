Dylan Strome will be on the ice when the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers meet on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Strome against the Rangers, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dylan Strome vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Strome has averaged 18:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Strome has a goal in 10 games this season out of 31 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Strome has a point in 15 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points five times.

In seven of 31 games this year, Strome has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Strome goes over his points prop total is 52.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Strome has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Strome Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 88 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +19 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 31 Games 5 20 Points 4 13 Goals 1 7 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.