Deni Avdija and the Washington Wizards hit the court versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on December 26, Avdija posted two points and three steals in a 127-119 loss against the Magic.

Let's break down Avdija's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.1 8.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.6 6.3 Assists 4.5 3.9 4.4 PRA -- 20.6 19.6 PR -- 16.7 15.2



Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Raptors

Avdija has taken 8.7 shots per game this season and made 4.2 per game, which account for 9.6% and 9.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Avdija's opponents, the Raptors, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 101.6 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.9 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

Allowing 114.8 points per game, the Raptors are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Raptors concede 43.3 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Raptors have given up 27.4 per contest, 24th in the league.

Deni Avdija vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2023 30 9 8 6 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.