The New York Rangers (23-8-1) host the Washington Capitals (17-9-5) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+. The Rangers defeated the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Capitals are coming off a 2-1 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Capitals vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-225) Capitals (+180) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have won eight, or 40.0%, of the 20 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Washington has entered three games this season as an underdog by +180 or more and won each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies a 35.7% chance of victory for the Capitals.

Washington has played 11 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Capitals vs Rangers Additional Info

Capitals vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 107 (12th) Goals 74 (31st) 88 (6th) Goals Allowed 83 (3rd) 32 (2nd) Power Play Goals 11 (30th) 14 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (5th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

The Capitals went 5-2-3 over its most recent 10 games, including a 6-4-0 record versus the spread during that span.

Three of Washington's last 10 games have hit the over.

The Capitals and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents are scoring 0.3 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.4 goals.

The Capitals have scored 74 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 31st in the league.

The Capitals have allowed 2.7 goals per game, 83 total, the third-fewest among NHL teams.

Their 23rd-ranked goal differential is -9.

