Capitals vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New York Rangers (23-8-1) host the Washington Capitals (17-9-5) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+. The Rangers defeated the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Capitals are coming off a 2-1 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Capitals vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-225)
|Capitals (+180)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have won eight, or 40.0%, of the 20 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Washington has entered three games this season as an underdog by +180 or more and won each of those games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies a 35.7% chance of victory for the Capitals.
- Washington has played 11 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
Capitals vs Rangers Additional Info
Capitals vs. Rangers Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|107 (12th)
|Goals
|74 (31st)
|88 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|83 (3rd)
|32 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (30th)
|14 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|17 (5th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- The Capitals went 5-2-3 over its most recent 10 games, including a 6-4-0 record versus the spread during that span.
- Three of Washington's last 10 games have hit the over.
- The Capitals and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents are scoring 0.3 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.4 goals.
- The Capitals have scored 74 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 31st in the league.
- The Capitals have allowed 2.7 goals per game, 83 total, the third-fewest among NHL teams.
- Their 23rd-ranked goal differential is -9.
