The New York Rangers (23-8-1) are lopsided favorites when they host the Washington Capitals (17-9-5) on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+. The Rangers are -225 on the moneyline to win, while the Capitals have +180 moneyline odds.

Capitals vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Capitals vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Capitals vs. Rangers Betting Trends

Washington has played 11 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

In the 26 times this season the Rangers have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 19-7 in those games.

The Capitals have been listed as the underdog 20 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter, New York is 4-2 (winning 66.7% of the time).

Washington is undefeated in the three games this season they played with +180 moneyline odds or longer.

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-5 6-3-1 6.2 3.4 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.4 3.2 12 33.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-2-3 6-4 3-6-1 6 2.4 2.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-2-3 2.4 2.4 6 20.7% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

