The New York Rangers (off a victory in their last game) and the Washington Capitals (off a loss) will meet on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Capitals vs Rangers Additional Info

Capitals vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/9/2023 Capitals Rangers 4-0 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 83 total goals (2.7 per game), third in the NHL.

The Capitals' 74 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Capitals have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that time.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Strome 31 13 7 20 11 17 52.4% Alexander Ovechkin 31 6 14 20 18 11 0% John Carlson 31 1 18 19 39 22 - Tom Wilson 31 10 8 18 24 21 33.3% Aliaksei Protas 30 3 13 16 12 17 34%

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have conceded 88 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers' 107 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that time.

Rangers Key Players